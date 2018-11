13.11.2018 - 04:27 Uhr 2018 GCHERA World Agriculture Prize Award Ceremony Held in Nanjing Agricultural University -- Award Granted to Eric Yirenkyi Danquah and Rattan Lal

NANJING, China, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, the 2018 GCHERA World Agriculture Prize (WAP) Ceremony and the "Belt and Road" Cooperation Forum on Agricultural Education and Research were held in Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU). Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, professor of the University of Ghana and Rattan Lal, professor of Ohio State University, won the 2018 World Agriculture Prize