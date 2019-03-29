

Sydney (pressrelations) -

Sinead Mangan, Executive Producer of the ABCs Australia Wide, has been named as one of the recipients of the prestigious 2019 Elizabeth ONeill Journalism Award.



The award was announced today by Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne.



It will support Ms Mangan and fellow winner Andini Effendi, from Indonesias Metro TV, to spend two weeks in Indonesia and Australia respectively, to deepen their understanding of contemporary issues in each country.



The award commemorates the distinguished career of Elizabeth ONeill, who died in the service of DFAT in Indonesia in 2007 and was passionate about fostering mutual understanding of Australia and Indonesia through informed media coverage.



It is open to high-achieving journalists from print, radio, television and online media organisations across Australia and Indonesia.





