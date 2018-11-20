20.11.2018 - 03:51 Uhr
5th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia Explores Southeast Asia's BioEnergy Prospects, Biomass Exports & Sustainability Development
To be held in Bangkok, CMT's 5th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia on 23-24 January 2019 zooms in on biomass power projects in
Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, while also
exploring the region's growing wood pellets and PKS exports to the high demand North Asian markets.
BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more Southeast Asian countries embrace biomass to power projects,Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.