26.12.2017 - 01:37 Uhr 79 Million Gifts Could be Re-sold as 'Boxing up' Day Returns

LONDON, December 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Brits set to fund their 'New Year, New You' by re-selling Christmas gifts The 29th of December will once again be the best day for Brits to re-sell any Christmas gifts that aren't right for them and make self-improvement purchases ahead of the new year, according to data* by online marketplace eBay. (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622208/eBay_New_Year_New_You_Project_Infographic.jpg Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick