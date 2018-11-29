29.11.2018 - 05:45 Uhr
A.P. Møller-Maersk CEO Confirms Participation at 2019 TPM Conference
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk, the integrated container logistics company,
has confirmed his participation at the 2019 TPM Conference, which is organized and hosted by JOC (Journal of Commerce), part of the Maritime & Trade business at IHS Markit.
Maersk confirmed thatDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.