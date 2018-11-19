19.11.2018 - 22:45 Uhr
ABL Expands GMP Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity with State-of-the-Art Facility Acquisition in Lyon, France
ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL, Inc. (ABL), a global contract manufacturing organization that advances
leading vaccines and therapies from clinical development to the commercial market, is pleased to announce a strategic acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ABL Europe SAS (ABL Europe),
of a 6,500 m2 GMP manufacturing site located in Lyon, France. ABL EuropeDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.