22.10.2018 - 04:11 Uhr Accenture Acquires DAZ Systems, Inc. to Strengthen Its Oracle Cloud ERP Services, Expand Capabilities to Help Clients Become Intelligent Enterprises

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired DAZ Systems, Inc., a provider of Oracle ERP Cloud services with broad experience and assets that help organizations deploy and integrate enterprise performance management and human capital management applications. The acquisition further bolsters Accenture’s robust Oracle capabilities and delivers new value for clients on their journeys to the cloud. “DAZ Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick