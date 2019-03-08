08.03.2019 - 22:06 Uhr Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Partner of the Year 2019

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been recognized by IBM as a top-performing global partner at the 2019 IBM Beacon Awards ceremony, held recently in San Francisco. For the second year in a row, Accenture Interactive was recognized as the IBM Watson Customer Engagement Partner of the Year. The award highlights Accenture Interactive's ability to deliver extraordinary