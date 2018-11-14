14.11.2018 - 17:39 Uhr Access National Bank Promotes Roland St. Clair-Barrie to Vice President in Its Commercial Lending Team

Access National Bank ("Access") has promoted Roland St. Clair-Barrie to Vice President in its Commercial Lending team. "Access National Bank has proven its commitment to our clients through accessibility, knowledge of the local economic environment, and agility in responding to their needs," St. Clair-Barrie said. "I am proud to continue serving our diverse clientele and continue building