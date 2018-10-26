26.10.2018 - 00:53 Uhr
Access National Grows Deposits and Loans, Hikes Dividend
Access National Corporation (NASDAQ: ANCX) (the “Corporation” or “Access”), parent company for Access National Bank (the “Bank”) and Middleburg Investment Group, reported third quarter 2018
net income of $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. This represents the Corporation’s 73rd consecutive quarterly profit over its 75 quarter history. Consistent with management’s
objectiveDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.