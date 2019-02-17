17.02.2019 - 04:52 Uhr adidas Originals Celebrates Creativity and Collaboration During London Fashion Week and Debuts New Collection With Designer Ji Won Choi

- adidas Originals debuts collaboration with New York-based designer, Ji Won Choi at London Fashion Week - - The collaboration between adidas Originals and Ji Won Choi is the third in a series of collaborations with emerging female designers who are reimagining iconic three stripes designs - - adidas Originals empowers the next generation and celebrates its iconic brand partners Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick