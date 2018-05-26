26.05.2018 - 01:02 Uhr Aetna Opens Support Lines to the Public Following Shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana

In the wake of today's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Hamilton County, Indiana, Aetna (NYSE: AET) is offering support services and counseling through Aetna Resources for Living to assist any person in the Indiana area, or nationwide, impacted by this tragedy. The number to call is 1-833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) Aetna Behavioral Health Employee Assistance Program professionals