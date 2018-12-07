07.12.2018 - 14:49 Uhr Akastor ASA: First Geo and AGR combine to create leading provider of well-, reservoir- and software services

Akastor ASA (OSE: AKA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Akastor AS (Akastor), has today entered into agreements with Silverfleet Capital (Silverfleet), DNB Bank ASA (DNB) and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge (Nordea) (together the AGR stakeholders) to combine AGR Bidco AS (AGR) with First Geo AS (First Geo) (the Transaction). The Transaction will be carried out primarily as an asset deal,