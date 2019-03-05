05.03.2019 - 22:35 Uhr Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. ET (12:40 p.m. GMT) from Boston. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days. Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick