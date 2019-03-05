05.03.2019 - 01:30 Uhr All 15 of the Top 15 Grossing Movie Theatres in the United States This Past Weekend Were AMC Theatres

For the first time in theatrical exhibition history, a single exhibitor, AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC), held all of the top 15 weekend box office grossing locations in the United States. AMC's dedication to enhancing the guest experience at its theatres through AMC Signature recliner seating, a growing number of premium large format screens and improved food and beverage offerings is clearly working.