14.05.2018 - 01:04 Uhr
Allegion to Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith
Allegion, plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has agreed to acquire GWA Group Limited’s Door and Access Systems Business through one of its subsidiaries.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.
GWA’s Door and Access Systems Business includes renowned Australian brands Gainsborough Hardware and API Locksmiths. GainsboroughDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.