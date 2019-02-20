20.02.2019 - 01:41 Uhr Allegion to Host Investor, Analyst Meeting in New York City

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will hold an Investor and Analyst Meeting in New York City on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, will lead the meeting. He will be joined by Allegion's executive leadership team to discuss the company's strategy and vision for the future.