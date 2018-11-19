19.11.2018 - 22:23 Uhr
Allison Transmission Announces Connected Capabilities Partnership With LHP Telematics
Allison Transmission is collaborating with Westfield, Ind. -based LHP Telematics, an industry leader in creating custom white label telematics solutions focused on OEMs and dealer networks in the
off-highway, on-highway, construction, motor coach, and agriculture markets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005037/en/Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.