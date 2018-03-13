13.03.2018 - 02:33 Uhr
Almost a third of consumers plan for new AI home devices
Appetite for home AI strongest in Asia and emerging markets
Shopping in bricks and mortar stores rises
Majority of consumers plan to maintain or increase spending in 2018
LONDON, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost a third (32%) of consumers surveyed globally by PwC plan to buy an AI device including robots or automated assistants, with retailers watching
closelyDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.