07.03.2019 - 22:26 Uhr
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at Cowen & Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the Cowen & Company 39th
Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:20 am ET at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website,