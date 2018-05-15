15.05.2018 - 02:17 Uhr
Altice USA Declares One-Time Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice USA”, NYSE: ATUS) today declared a one-time cash dividend of $2.035 per share of Altice USA Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The
dividend is payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2018.
On January 8, 2018 Altice N.V. (“Altice NV”, Euronext: ATC, ATCB), the majority stockholder of Altice USA,Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.