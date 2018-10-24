24.10.2018 - 00:50 Uhr
American Riviera Bank Reports Record Quarterly Earnings
American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today unaudited net income of $4,398,000 ($0.99 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This represents a 26% increase in net
income from the $3,501,000 ($0.80 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The annualized return on average assets of 1.06% and return on average equity of 10.38% represents an
increaseDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.