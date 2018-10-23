23.10.2018 - 01:26 Uhr Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 29, 2018

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, October 29, 2018. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday,