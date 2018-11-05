05.11.2018 - 06:37 Uhr

AMPG Eyes at African Expansion Following Executive Appointments

DUBAI, UAE, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International real estate investor and developer, Arthur Mackenzy Properties Group (AMPG), is eyeing development opportunities in Nigeria in association with local government bodies and businesses. The development will include infrastructure and related work for low-cost housing.      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779456/Arthur_Mackenzy_Properties_Group.jpg

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick