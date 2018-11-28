28.11.2018 - 19:14 Uhr
Amplitude Surgical: Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of December 20, 2018
Regulatory News:
Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces
that the information and documents relating to the December 20, 2018 shareholders’ meeting are made available to the shareholders.
