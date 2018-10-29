29.10.2018 - 22:22 Uhr Anixter International Inc. Announces the Pricing of a $250 Million Senior Note Offering by Anixter Inc.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) today announced that its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Anixter Inc., has priced $250 million of 6.00% senior notes due 2025. The offering is expected to close on November 13, 2018. Anixter International will fully and unconditionally guarantee the notes, which will be unsecured obligations of Anixter Inc. Anixter intends to use the net proceeds of the