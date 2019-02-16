16.02.2019 - 02:36 Uhr Aradigm Announces Plans for Reorganization Under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code

Aradigm Corporation (OTCQB: ARDM) (“Aradigm” or the “Company”) has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Alameda County Court District to facilitate the sale of its assets. On February 11, 2019, Aradigm determined that without confirmation of funding from their primary investor and partner, the Company would not have enough funds to meet all of their Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick