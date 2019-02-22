22.02.2019 - 02:21 Uhr Aradigm Announces Receipt of Final FDA Minutes for the Type B Meeting on January 25, 2019

Aradigm Corporation (Pink Market: ARDM) (“Aradigm” or the “Company”). At the Type B meeting, Aradigm presented the results of the Third Party Evaluation (TPE) completed in December 2019 that addressed the clinical issue raised by the FDA in the complete response letter (CRL) received in January 2018. As previously announced, the TPE results confirm the primary and secondary pulmonary Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick