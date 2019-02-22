22.02.2019 - 07:35 Uhr

Arcadis publishes 2018 Annual Integrated Report

Amsterdam, 22 February 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today published its Annual Integrated Report 2018. The report can be downloaded at: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/. -End - Improving quality of life FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS Jurgen Pullens Mobile:

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick