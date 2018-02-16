16.02.2018 - 00:36 Uhr

ArcelorMittal publishes its Annual Report 2017 on Form 20-F

ArcelorMittal S.A. / ArcelorMittal publishes its Annual Report 2017 on Form 20-F . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 February 2018 - ArcelorMittal has today filed its Annual Report 2017 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is now available

