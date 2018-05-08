08.05.2018 - 18:24 Uhr
Ardelyx stock: A strong support
After a long slump, the Ardely stock seems to have finally found a solid ground at the markets. For more than four weeks already the stock has not shown bigger price losses. This is the good news.
However, the stock is not able to increase in value either. Instead, the stock is struggling to keep its level of 5 USD. This ... Mehr lesen…
