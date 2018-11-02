02.11.2018 - 22:58 Uhr
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Distribution Declaration
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ASA) declared a distribution of $0.01 per common share of the Company. The distribution is payable on November 28, 2018 to shareholders
of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2018. Due to challenging market conditions in the precious metals and mining sector, the Company’s net asset value has declined during the
