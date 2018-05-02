02.05.2018 - 22:18 Uhr ASC Biosciences, Inc. Scientific Founder, Professor Paul Lucas Ph.D., will be a Speaker at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress 2018

In London, United Kingdom on May 16 through May 18, 2018 PALM DESERT, California, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Biosciences, Inc. ("ASC") symbol ASCW, is pleased to announce that Paul Lucas Ph.D. will be a Speaker at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress 2018, to be held at the Business Design Center in London, United Kingdom on May 16 through May 18, 2018. Dr. Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick