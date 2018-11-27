27.11.2018 - 20:03 Uhr Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its 11th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 27 November at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790245/BPS_Awards_pic.jpg Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the annual Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick