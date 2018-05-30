30.05.2018 - 03:49 Uhr
ASSOCHAM Pharma Excellence Awards 2018 Privileged Veeda Clinical Research With 'Best Clinical Research 2018' Award
AHMEDABAD, India, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
On 9th May 2018, Veeda Clinical Research an Independent Indian CRO has been honored with Best Clinical Research 2018 by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and
Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Pharma Excellence Awards held at New Delhi.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591114/Veeda_Clinical_Research_Pvt_Ltd_Logo.jpg )Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.