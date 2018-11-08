08.11.2018 - 02:19 Uhr Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (AFRIC): Madagascar Is Waiting for the Election Results

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first round of the presidential elections in Madagascar has come to an end. Polling stations closed at 17 o'clock local time. Despite long queues, no anomalies were detected in the polls, - according to AlJazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/11/madagascar-votes-presidential-elections-bid-poverty-181107055749476.html). Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick