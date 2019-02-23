23.02.2019 - 23:49 Uhr ATTENTION KRAFT HEINZ EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in certain Employee Benefit Plans

Zamansky LLC has commenced an investigation of The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq:KHC) ("Kraft Heinz" or the "Company") on behalf of its current and former employees for potential violations of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act ("ERISA") in certain Company sponsored Employee Benefit Plans. ERISA imposes fiduciary duties to prudently manage and invest plan assets. Accordingly,