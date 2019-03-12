12.03.2019 - 00:47 Uhr Aurecon Chooses Orange Business Services as its IT Services Partner to Enhance Its Position in the Global Engineering Industry

Global engineering and infrastructure advisory company Aurecon has selected Orange Business Services, a leading global technology integrator, to manage its global communications infrastructure, including SD-WAN and cybersecurity services, across 60 sites in more than twenty countries. The future-proof Flexible SD-WAN service by Orange is a fully managed end-to-end solution which will offer substantial