04.04.2018 - 03:37 Uhr
Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research
Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) announced that the National Health and Medical Research Council Clinical Trial Centre (NHMRC CTC), University of Sydney, will now use
Medidata’s unified platform and analytics for all major new studies starting in 2018.
The agreement will result in the NHMRC Clinical Trial Centre consolidating multiple electronic data capture (EDC) solutions to the Medidata eClinicalDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.