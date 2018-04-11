11.04.2018 - 06:28 Uhr

Austrian President Inaugurates Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Vienna Nonstop Service

New China-Austria route will be launched in October HAIKOU, China, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the annual meeting of the Bo'ao Forum for Asia in 2018, Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") held a press conference in Bo'ao, Hainan Province, China on the evening of April 10th, at which the company announced the launch of a nonstop service to commence in October

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick