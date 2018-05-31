31.05.2018 - 08:49 Uhr

Autoliv and Veoneer Hold Investor Day Ahead of Spin-off

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will today hold an Investor Day in Stockholm ahead of the spin-off of Veoneer, the trusted partner in mobility, which is to be completed on June 29, 2018 at which time Autoliv and Veoneer will become two independently listed companies, with the first

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick