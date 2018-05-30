30.05.2018 - 03:00 Uhr Avnet to Present at the BAML 2018 Global Technology Conference and the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the BAML 2018 Global Technology Conference and the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in June. Tom Liguori, chief financial officer, will be presenting at the BAML 2018 Global Technology Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, Calif. on June 7, 2018,