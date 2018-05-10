10.05.2018 - 05:27 Uhr
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 137,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20 per
share. The offering will consist of shares of the Company's common stock to be sold by AXA S.A., as selling stockholder. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by AXA.