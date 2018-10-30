30.10.2018 - 18:29 Uhr Bank of Hawaii Corporation to Present at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Peter S. Ho will present at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference, which will take place on November 5-6, 2018 at The St. Regis Hotel in New York City. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is scheduled to present at 2:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.