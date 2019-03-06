06.03.2019 - 20:42 Uhr Barnes & Noble Announces the Winners of the 28th Annual Discover Awards

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced that Paul Howarth’s Only Killers and Thieves (Harper), a timeless story of brothers, revenge, injustice and honor, and Kiese Laymon’s Heavy (Scribner), an unforgettable memoir of growing up with racial prejudice and violence both at home and in the culture at large, are the winners of the 2018 Discover Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick