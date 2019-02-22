22.02.2019 - 17:21 Uhr Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) ("Beacon") announced today that President and CEO Paul Isabella will leave the Company later this fiscal year. Mr. Isabella will remain President and CEO, and a Director, during the Company's nationwide search for his successor and will remain with Beacon through the transition of his duties until his departure, after which he will remain an advisor