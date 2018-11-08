08.11.2018 - 02:19 Uhr BERG Presents Clinical Target Validation Data for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease and Novel Mechanism of Action in Neurological Disorders at Neuroscience 2018

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG LLC, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company that merges biology with technology to map the nature of diseases, today announced four abstracts showcasing the value of its Back to Biology approach in identifying disease signatures and mechanisms of Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurological disorders were presented at the annual meeting of the Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick