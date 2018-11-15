15.11.2018 - 10:03 Uhr Bitsane Supports the BCH Hard Fork and Will Credit Its Users With New Coins

DUBLIN, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsane, the Europe-based crypto exchange, is going to support the fork of Bitcoin Cash and will credit the customers with new split coins on a 1:1 basis. Twice a year, the Bitcoin Cash network hard forks as part of scheduled protocol upgrades. According to the information published by bitcoincash.org, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick