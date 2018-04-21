21.04.2018 - 03:15 Uhr
BJSS Wins The Queen's Award for Enterprise for Its Innovative Agile Approach to Software Delivery
LEEDS, England, April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
BJSS, the award winning, delivery-focused IT consultancy has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category for its software delivery approach - Enterprise
Agile.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679563/BJSS.jpg )
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise is one of the world's mostDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.