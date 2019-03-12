12.03.2019 - 03:32 Uhr Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) ("Black Stone Minerals," "Black Stone," or "the Partnership") today announces that 2018 tax packages, including Schedule K-1, for common, subordinated, and preferred units of Black Stone Minerals are now available online. The respective tax packages may be accessed at the Tax Package Support website at www.taxpackagesupport.com/bsm. The Partnership